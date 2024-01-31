Flyers’ goaltender Carter Hart among NHL players charged with sexual assault in a 2018 case in Canada, their lawyers say

Content warning: This story includes topics of sexual abuse.

NHL players Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod of the New Jersey Devils and Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames have been charged with sexual assault in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team.

Attorneys representing Hart, McLeod and Dube said Tuesday that each player has been charged with sexual assault by police in London, Ontario. They denied any wrongdoing on behalf of their clients.

Hart’s lawyers, Megan Savard and Riaz Sayani, said their client is facing one count of sexual assault, adding, “He is innocent and will provide a full response to this false accusation in the proper forum, a court of law.”

Legal teams representing McLeod and Dube said they would be pleading not guilty.

“(We) will vigorously defend the case,” McLeod’s, attorneys David Humphrey and Seth Weinstein, said in a statement. “We ask that the public respect Mr. McLeod’s privacy, and his family’s privacy. Because the matter is now before the court, we will not comment further at this time.”

Dube’s lawyers, Louis Strezos and Kayleigh Davidson said he “maintains his innocence (and) will defend the allegations in court.”

Messages sent to the Flyers, Devils and Flames seeking comment were not immediately returned.