20 years since NHL’s record-setting Flyers-Senators brawl, fighting is down across the league but not going anywhere

Will fighting survive?

A 2011 survey by the NHL Players’ Association and CBC found that 98% of players at that time didn’t support the total elimination of fighting. A vast majority of those players are now out of the league, replaced by a generation that has made hockey faster and more skilled than ever — but still willing to drop the gloves on occasion and wanting that option.

“It always needs to be in the game,” said St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn, who has fought twice this season but never more than four times a year as a professional. “You need guys to police it themselves, and if you’re going to run around and make a big hit, you’ve got to know that sometimes you’re going to have to deal with the consequences.”

That is certainly the opinion of Steve Oleksy, who HockeyFights.com credits with 107 bouts at various levels, including the NHL. He is 38 and retired and, after at least a couple of concussions and other wear and tear, is sometimes irritated in noisy places. Long drives and playing recreational sports is hard on his hands, which delivered hundreds of punches over the years.

He believes fighting will be virtually extinct a decade from now.

“I think it declines exponentially, but I also think the definition of a fight has changed so much,” Oleksy said. “The number of actual punches, actual fights — what we would deem a fight back in the day — I just don’t think that’s there, either. And I think with that comes the rise in incidents like the cross-checking incident, slashing, two-handers, things like that.”

Oleksy and many others point to junior hockey and even younger levels of hockey banning or at least discouraging and not teaching fighting as a bellwether for where things are going: Fewer players knowing how to, or being willing to, fight.

Fighting’s legacy

Like many sports, hockey is facing the fallout from decades of its players suffering concussions and other traumatic brain injuries when safety wasn’t the top priority it is now.

Patrick Sharp, who fought a handful of times as a player and is now in the Flyers’ front office, said he cringes when he sees a player’s helmet come off taking a heavy punch or banging their head on the ice. It’s what happened to George Parros during a fight in 2013 that left him unconscious after falling face first.

The deaths of old-school enforcers like Derek Boogaard and Bob Probert, who were posthumously found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, has changed some minds when it comes to glorifying fighting the way it used to be. Oleksy contends that heavyweights of that vintage are no longer in the game and the risk of serious injury is much less now.

Dan Gallant, who has run HockeyFights.com since 2016, understands the business aspects of the decline of fighting and believes it to be cyclical. Now, general managers are looking for the next Milan Lucic or Tom Wilson — the big guy who can play hockey first but also can drop the gloves.

“The types of players that teams are going out and looking for to create that championship team have just kind of evolved,” Gallant said, confident fighting will never totally disappear. “Who knows what tomorrow might bring, but I do believe that the players that played the game before, being in the game now and the players that are currently here will make sure that fighting does stay in some form or fashion.”