La Salle’s Fran Dunphy, who has won more than 600 games and made 17 NCAA Tournament appearances in 33 seasons as coach at three of Philadelphia’s Big 5 schools, said Thursday he would retire at the end of the season.

The 76-year-old Dunphy will become special assistant to the president at La Salle. He will be honored as part of the Explorers’ game against Duquesne on Feb. 26.

Dunphy is ingrained in the Philadelphia hoops scene like few others. He played basketball at Philly high schools and went to games at the Palestra as a kid. He was co-captain under Tom Gola at La Salle and earned a master’s degree at Villanova.

Known as “Mr. Big 5,” his 623 wins are most by a coach in the history of the association of Philly schools that have played for city bragging rights since 1955.

“I will forever be thankful to La Salle as well as all my fellow coaches and players that I’ve been fortunate to work with throughout my coaching career,” Dunphy said. “I am looking forward to finishing this season strong with our team, and as I embark on the next chapter of my life. I could not be happier to stay at La Salle and work with President Allen, (athletic director) Ash Puri and this great University that I call home.”