1,000-game winner, Hall of Fame coach Herb Magee ready to retire

Herb Magee, the Hall of Famer known as “The Shot Doc” whose 1,123 career wins trail only Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski among all active coaches, will retire from Jefferson University at the end of the season.

Magee is the only basketball coach to have achieved that many wins all at his alma mater, which has gone by various names over the years.

The Division II Rams did not play last season because of the pandemic. The 80-year-old Magee will coach this season before he hands over the reins to successor Jimmy Reilly. Reilly has been a member of Magee’s staff since 2007.

Magee is 1,123-444 record (.717 winning percentage) over 53 seasons. Krzyzewski, set to retire after one more season at Duke, is the only college basketball coach in all divisions with more wins (1,170).