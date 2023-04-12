Drexel University is joining the Big 5. But the basketball coalition isn’t changing its name

Drexel University is officially joining the Big 5, joining LaSalle, Penn, St. Joe’s, Villanova, and Temple.

Coach Fran Dunphy of LaSalle says it’s a historic moment that could have come years ago, but won’t change the name of the group.

“One of the things we’re going to do is keep that Big 5 name … The Atlantic 10 has 15 schools. The Big 10 has 14 schools. The Big 12 has 10 schools. So it’s really not that important how many schools are in the Big 5. But right now we’re going to have six.”

In addition to expanding the Big 5, the basketball coalition’s tournament will now take place at the Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia basketball legend Sonny Hill says the tournament move will bring more of a spotlight to the inter-city challenge.

“I think we need some new energy, revitalization, and get some enthusiasm back into what college basketball was and still is to a large degree,” he said.

The Big 5 champion will be crowned in a one-day triple header at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 2.