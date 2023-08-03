Archaeologists are digging to the bottom of Philadelphia’s Black Bottom

From maps and census records, they can identify who lived in the house that used to be here. Smit said it was likely Stonewall and Mary Jones, who migrated north to Philadelphia from King George County, Virginia, shortly before 1910. He was a driver, she likely was a maid. They had five kids.

But that’s where the historic record stops.

“What was their food like? What was their daily life like? What kinds of toys did the kids play with? How much of their life did they bring from the South?” Smit said. “Those are the kinds of questions that we can answer with archaeology.”

The Black Bottom was a neighborhood that developed around the year 1854, stretching from Walnut Street to Lancaster Avenue, from 32nd to 40th streets. It later became a landing place for the mostly Black population who migrated from Southern states to the North in the 1910s and 1920s.

Dr. Walter Palmer, 89, a lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania, grew up in the neighborhood and witnessed its eradication, in large part by Penn.

“Penn came into the area about 1872, 1873, and was an aggressive developer,” said Palmer, who has been trying to preserve the legacy of the neighborhood as a member of the Black Bottom Tribe. “They built 30 or 40 buildings before the turn of the century, shutting down a lot of streets which were used by members of the Black Bottom to go to hospitals, go to school.”

A largely low-income neighborhood, in the 1960s the Black Bottom was ultimately targeted by the surrounding academic and medical institutions — including Penn and Drexel — for what was dubbed “urban renewal.” With the use of federal funds, the entire neighborhood was acquired by sale or eminent domain and razed in the 1960s.

“Displacing anywhere from 3,000 to 5,000 people,” said Palmer. “And about 5,000 to 8,000 homes and properties.”

Smit, the archaeologist, said the first layer of earth will show the violent way in which the building stock was torn down: quickly, with bulldozers, compressing objects from various time periods into the same layer.

They have to penetrate that layer of archaeological “noise” to get to the real story of the neighborhood — “to get to the beginnings of the Black Bottom, rather than the end,” said Smit.

Aside from a single string of row houses on Warren Street at 36th, nothing remains of the Black Bottom. Even a tile mosaic map of the neighborhood, made as a memorial on the campus of University City High School, was destroyed in 2015 when the school was torn down.

Nevertheless, people in the neighborhoods around Penn and Drexel still associate with the Black Bottom. James Wright of HopePHL — a community support organization recently formed from the merger of the People’s Emergency Center and Youth Service, Inc — said the memory of the neighborhood is ingrained in the culture of West Philadelphia, even for people with no direct tie to the Black Bottom.

“What was a specific neighborhood has become the entire neighborhood north of Market Street. Everyone has adopted the name The Bottom,” Wright said. “It really has informed the way community groups engage with different power bases. It has informed their process of engagement for a long time.”