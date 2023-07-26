The text message shocked James Wright.

It was a link to an atypical and opaque Zillow listing from a fellow member of the Cobbs Creek Neighbors Association — for a 35-property portfolio in his West Philly neighborhood.

The price tag: $7 million.

Wright had never seen anything like it.

“It just makes me think that things are going to move fast,” said Wright, who chairs the civic’s zoning committee. “It makes me nervous about neighborhood stability.”

While parts of West Philadelphia have changed dramatically over the years, Cobbs Creek has largely maintained its identity. The neighborhood — generally bounded by Market Street, Baltimore Avenue, 52nd Street, and Cobbs Creek — is still primarily made up of Black homeowners with moderate incomes.

To Wright, the posting represents a potential threat to those demographics — to the community his family has called home for nearly 70 years.

“It sends a signal to the development community that this is a neighborhood that you want to look at,” said Wright.

It’s unclear exactly where in Cobbs Creek the 35 homes are located or whether they are all occupied. The listing, posted in early May, only includes a breakdown of the properties by number of bedrooms, and a series of aerial and street-level photos of single-family homes in the neighborhood.