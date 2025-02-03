From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Sitting at a courtside table in the basketball arena, head tilted downward, the slender young man wearing black sunglasses and a headset with a microphone is motionless except for fidgeting fingers.

Allan Wylie is the radio color commentator for the Delaware Blue Coats NBA G League team, waiting and listening as his play-by-play colleague describes the game’s action.

After Blue Coats guard Jaylen Martin gets fouled, the Rowan University freshman doesn’t miss a beat.

“You’re gonna really have to keep an eye on him. Jaylen Martin really shined in that Blue Coats loss to Capital City,” the announcer gushes. “Like you may have heard on the pregame — 35 points — and he really got things started for the Blue Coats offense. Was a big spark plug for that offense, for the success that they did have. Have to look at him to get a lot more touches today.”

The kid in the sunglasses rattles out his commentary without referring to a team roster or stat sheet. Not that it would have mattered. The announcer can’t see a thing — not Martin, the other players, the crowd or the bouncing ball, as Allan Wylie is blind.

Despite being blind since birth, Wylie is successfully doing live radio commentary for a professional basketball team — and becoming a media sensation in the process.

Welcome to the fascinating world of Wylie, a freshman at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey, whose talents have been chronicled by national and local outlets.