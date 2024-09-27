From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Seven years ago, a Philadelphia company and researchers at the University of Pennsylvania made history by developing the first gene therapy approved by the Food and Drug Administration, which treats an inherited disease that destroys cells needed for healthy vision. Now, other Penn researchers have followed up with another gene therapy for a different form of the disease.

Leber’s congenital amaurosis, or LCA, is rare, but is one of the most common causes of blindness in children. It’s estimated to affect two to three out of every 100,000 babies. There is no treatment for patients with a form of the disease called LCA type 1, though researchers have been working on one for more than 20 years.

For patients with LCA type 1, their eyes stop making a particular protein they need to be able to see. The new gene therapy uses a virus grown in a lab to deliver instructions to the eye’s cells, which can then make the missing protein.

Researchers used to think that because patients are born with this condition, the complex molecular machinery beyond the single missing protein may have just stopped working. However, it turns out the gene therapy can help the cells make the protein again, explained Artur Cideciyan, a research professor of ophthalmology at the University of Pennsylvania.

“Within a matter of eight to 10 days, (photoreceptors) turn on and start functioning just like that,” he said. “It was surprising to see that there is this dramatic improvement in the ability to sense light by 10,000 fold or more in a cell that for the previous several decades had been just silent and dysfunctional.”

The researchers published the findings of this early clinical trial in The Lancet medical journal earlier this month. They enrolled 15 patients to conclude that the treatment is safe, and studied how large a dose they should give to patients. There were some side effects, but these came from the eye surgery for the gene therapy and not the gene therapy itself, Cideciyan said.

“None were related to the actual drug that was injected through the surgery. So we concluded that the drug had a manageable side effect profile and was generally safe,” Cideciyan said.