Around six weeks ago, University of Pennsylvania medical professor David Fajgenbaum received a call from the family of a man in Washington state who was dying from a rare blood disorder called POEMS syndrome.

“And from our discussion, I learned that the patient was about to be transferred to hospice within the next day or so,” Fajgenbaum said. “And that the doctor really felt that they were out of options.”

Fajgenbaum isn’t an expert on POEMS, but the physician-researcher does run a nonprofit called Every Cure, which focuses on finding new uses for existing drugs. Fajgenbaum proposed three drugs that are often used to treat multiple myeloma, which he knew from Every Cure’s work was similar to POEMS.

In a last-ditch effort, Fajgenbaum said the patient’s doctors decided to give it a shot.

“And they saved his life. He got out of ICU, he was off [vaso]pressors, he’s off life support — he’s out of the hospital right now. And so he is sort of the first person that we’re putting this to test with.”

Fajgenbaum’s talking about an ambitious project that, last week, was announced to have received $48.3 million in federal funding — an AI-powered platform called MATRIX designed to match diseases with existing, FDA-approved drugs.

“The upside is huge,” Fajgenbaum said. “There’s so many people that could benefit from existing drugs — and rapidly too, right? It’s not like it’s a new technology that’s going to help people 20 years from now. These are the drugs that are at our pharmacy that can help people tomorrow and next year.”

A mission born from personal experience

Every Cure only started two years ago, but its seeds were planted far earlier — all the way back in 2010, when Fajgenbaum, a third-year medical student at the University of Pennsylvania, was struck with a rare disorder called Castleman Disease.

“I became critically ill out of nowhere,” Fajgenbaum said. “I was so sick, I had my last rights read to me because my doctors were sure that I wasn’t going to survive.”

Despite multiple rounds of chemotherapy, the flare-ups kept returning. When Fajgenbaum failed to respond to the only drug in development for Castleman Disease, he realized he was out of options — he needed to find a new treatment if he wanted to live.

“I knew I didn’t have a billion dollars and ten years to create a new drug from scratch,” he said. “If I wanted to survive, I would need to find an existing drug that I could repurpose for my disease.”

In between his hospitalizations, Fajgenbaum pored through his medical records and data from experiments he’d done on himself, looking for clues to a cure. Finally, he discovered a communication line in his body called the mTOR pathway that appeared to play a critical role in activating his immune system. From there, he found a drug used to treat organ rejection, sirolimus, that was known to shut down the mTOR pathway.

“It’s been around for decades, but it had never been used before for my disease,” Fajgenbaum said.

It worked — this past January, Fajgenbaum marked ten years in remission. Since then, he’s poured his energy into finding other drugs that could be repurposed. Over the past ten years, he and his colleagues have found 17 of them, mainly for treating cancers and inflammatory diseases.

At a rate of about one discovery per year, it was light years faster than the process of developing all-new drugs. But Fajgenbaum knew they could do more.

“We thought to ourselves, what if we didn’t just focus on this small number of diseases?’ He said. “What if we utilized the power of artificial intelligence to look for matches across all drugs and all diseases?”