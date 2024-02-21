The Lifesaving Leave Act of 2024, introduced by U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) last month, would amend the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 to grant 40 nonconsecutive hours of unpaid leave to people making blood stem cell and bone marrow donations.

“If somebody is called to donate, they shouldn’t be worried that they’re going to lose the livelihood of their job in order to save a person’s life,” said Crofton, who now works in the School District of Philadelphia and is nine years post-transplant.

About 22,827 bone marrow and blood stem cell transplants were performed in the United States in 2021, the most recent year of available data, according to the Health Resources & Services Administration.

The national donor registry is made up of 9 million participants based in the U.S., including an estimated 180,000 Pennsylvanians, and works with international donor registries to provide a greater pool of possible donors.

Bone marrow transplants are most commonly used to treat blood cancers, relapses and recurrences of other cancers, bone marrow deficiency disorders and certain immunodeficiencies.

When a donor on the registry is matched with a patient in need of a transplant, they’re asked to complete a series of medical tests to make sure they’re healthy enough to donate.

The actual donation procedure can be done in an outpatient setting in a matter of hours. Doctors administer anesthesia and use needles to extract liquid marrow from both sides of a donor’s pelvic bone.

Kim Venella, a nurse practitioner at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia who specializes in bone marrow transplant, said many donors return to normal activity within a couple days.

Even though bone marrow donation requires less time off than donating a solid organ like a kidney or liver, Venella said some people still wind up backing out.

“There’s a large portion of those people who say no because they’re scared to lose their job,” she said. “It’s devastating, because this family is just kind of sitting here waiting to hear that there’s someone out there who is able to take the time and donate and potentially save their child’s life, and then you have to resort to the next best thing.”

But resorting to the next best thing — a partial bone marrow match – is never ideal, Venella said.

“It’s someone’s life,” she said. “‘Plan B’ is fine if you’re at a restaurant and they’re out of a certain meal, but when it comes to your health and life and death, you can’t choose ‘Plan B.’ You need ‘Plan A’ to work for the best chance.”