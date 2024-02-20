In 2018, poison control centers across the U.S. had been flooded with calls related to the misuse of tianeptine — over 200 cases of users between 21 to 40 years old.

These numbers are consistent with the current trend, Counts said. The New Jersey Poison Control Center has seen the age range even expand between ages 19 to 69.

“Many states receive calls and reports about tianeptine,” he said. “It’s become particularly prominent in New Jersey over the past few months because we’ve had a sharp spike in the number of calls that we receive at the Poison Center regarding tianeptine, and part of that may be due to adulteration of this product with other other drugs.”

The presence of tianeptine is also something to monitor in Philadelphia, said Robert Bassett, associate medical director of the Poison Control Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

“In mild to moderate cases, there can just be subtle to moderate changes and level of consciousness and awareness. However, in extreme cases, it could be so deeply sedating that it could cause people to not be able to breathe,” he said.

The Poison Control Center at CHOP could not verify how many cases of exposure were in Philadelphia, but it’s a situation that’s being closely looked at, Bassett said.

“One of the limitations to the poison control center is that data is voluntary reporting,” he said. “There’s no mandatory reporting to us.”

Individuals exposed to tianeptine are recommended to call the National Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222. The New Jersey Department of Health is also urging people to call 911 if they need immediate medical attention.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24-hour hotline that offers referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations. Call 1-800-662-HELP for more information.