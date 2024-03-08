Harm reduction activists ask for a ‘seat at the table’ during City Hall rally

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dozens of harm reduction activists rallied outside Philadelphia City Hall on Thursday morning to protest against the city’s handling of the opioid epidemic.

Advocates stood and marched for two hours, chanting anything from, “Saving lives is not a crime!” to “Not one more!” — citing opioid-related deaths and a lack of treatment.

The demonstration comes as policymakers in City Hall have sharpened their language around “cleaning up” Kensington Avenue, while decreasing support for groups that provide harm reduction services in the neighborhood.

“I’m sick of my friends dying,” said Destinie Campanella, a board of directors member of Kensington based group Savage Sisters Recovery. “It is absolutely devastating that harm reduction has seen this monumental shift backwards, and it’s really disappointing to see us fighting to keep things we already have when the needs are so big.”