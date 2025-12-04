From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia will begin to enforce new rules and restrictions on mobile service providers in Kensington this week, according to city notices.

As of Dec. 1, all mobile units operating in District 7 will need new city permits. They will only be allowed to operate in a few locations, or for a limited time while providing wound care, harm reduction supplies, food, clothing and other services in the area.

However, specific details about enforcement mechanisms are unknown. City officials did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

Many longtime Kensington residents, families, businesses and supporters of the new regulations hope they will improve quality of life in the area by reducing littering, public drug use and other issues that they say occurs with mobile provider activity.

But doctors, nurses, public health experts and harm reduction activists are concerned that the restrictions will significantly limit access to care and support for people struggling with drug use and homelessness.

Enforcement of new mobile service restrictions

City Council passed the new District 7 ordinance earlier this year, with controversy. But the restrictions have not been enforced until now, several weeks after the city created a new permit application system for all mobile providers.

The new regulations apply to mobile service teams that operate in parts of Kensington, Fairhill, Juniata Park, Feltonville, Frankford, Hunting Park and North Philly.

Mobile groups must obtain either medical or non-medical permits through the city departments of Public Health and Licenses and Inspections, respectively.

Approved mobile providers offering medical care will only be allowed to operate at two locations: 265 East Lehigh Ave., adjacent to the city-run Kensington Wellness Support Center; and along East Allegheny Avenue between Kensington Avenue and F Street during the overnight hours of 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Nonmedical mobile providers who offer food, clothing and other services can park on city streets for no longer than 45 minutes at each spot before they must move at least 1,000 feet away to a different location.

Groups that violate the new rules could face fines of up to $1,000, according to the city ordinance.