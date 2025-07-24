New requirements for mobile service providers

The new law requires community organizations and groups to apply for special permits to provide services within District 7. Providers are not allowed to operate on residential streets or near places like schools and recreation centers.

Instead, mobile services must be stationed at 265 E. Lehigh Ave., outside of the Kensington Wellness Support Center, or along East Allegheny Avenue between the overnight hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The city can levy penalties of $1,000 for violations of the new law.

Support for the impending restrictions was driven largely by long-term residents and families, neighborhood associations and private business owners.

During tense and emotional City Council hearings earlier this year, supporters testified that the high concentration of mobile providers in the neighborhood has led to excess litter, people lingering on private property, confrontations, young kids exposed to public drug use and other “nuisance behavior.”

Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, who represents District 7, was the prime sponsor of the legislation and said the new requirements would help improve quality of life for local families and permanent residents. Mayor Cherelle Parker signed the bill into law on May 28.

“I am confident that the Parker Administration is working diligently to develop regulations and a process for providers to apply to receive the permits needed,” Lozada said in a statement about the implementation of the new city ordinance.

For the law to fully take effect, Uko said the city plans to give mobile service providers “ample time to apply for and receive permits prior to the beginning of enforcement.”

When that will happen is yet to be determined.

“The city will announce, in advance, the date on which enforcement will be set to begin,” she said.

City officials declined to say when the permit process might open, which specific agencies or departments will process applications or when regulations related to enforcement policies will be completed.

“The regulatory process has multiple steps and will take some time to finalize,” Uko said.