OTC Narcan hits Philly store shelves — but with early cost and access barriers

Drug stores in Philadelphia, and across the country, began stocking bright pink boxes of Narcan earlier this month.

The boxes contain two doses of nasal spray naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal medication. It’s the first of its kind to be sold and marketed as an over-the-counter product — no prescription required.

Harm reduction advocates and addiction treatment experts hope that making Narcan nasal spray available to buy over-the-counter will expand access to lifesaving medication.

However, the price point and a lack of supply on aisle shelves may hamper any success of getting Narcan into more people’s hands.

“The problem is the illusion that things are changing when they’re not,” said Shoshana Aronowitz, a family nurse practitioner and assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Nursing. “Just people thinking, ‘Oh, we’re making progress. Great, naloxone is so available now, don’t need to think about this anymore.’ When that’s not true.”

In Philadelphia, a record 1,276 people died from drug overdoses in 2021. A vast majority of cases involved fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid.

A consistently high number of deaths each year has spurred more efforts to boost the availability of Narcan, which is typically available through free distribution programs or as a generic medication that needs to be purchased at a pharmacy.

In March, the FDA approved Emergent BioSolution’s Narcan nasal spray as a medication that could be sold without a prescription.

But Dr. Lewis Nelson, addiction medicine specialist and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, said the manufacturer’s recommended retail cost of $44.99 already puts it out of reach for many.

“And if you have a true substance use problem, and you had $45 in your pocket, this is not probably high on your priority list of what to spend it on, whether that’s food or drugs or something else,” he said.

There’s nothing stopping individual stores and pharmacies from charging more. At least one drug store in Philadelphia was selling the new nasal spray for $72 per box, which Aronowitz said could deter anyone with limited financial means and other concerns.

“That’s a lot of money to be spending on something if you need food today, if you have a headache and need ibuprofen today,” she said. “You think you’ll probably need naloxone, but it’s not a guarantee that you’ll need it today.”