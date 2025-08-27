Families and advocates this week are remembering loved ones who’ve died in the opioid epidemic as part of events observing International Overdose Awareness Day, which falls on August 31.

For the first time in years, the number of people who died from drug overdose deaths across the Delaware Valley and the U.S. dropped in 2024.

Experts credit widespread harm reduction tactics like naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal medication, access to addiction treatment programs and a changing street drug supply.

But local advocates, families and people in recovery say there are still far too many people who lose their lives to drug use and substance use disorders.

More than 3,300 people in Pennsylvania, 338 people in Delaware and 1,813 people in New Jersey still died from overdoses last year, according to preliminary data and suspected case counts.

“Every one of those lives is someone who mattered, who had a role to play in life, said Jennifer King, executive director of The Council of Southeast PA, which provides prevention training, substance use treatment and recovery support in local communities.

Families, friends and loved ones gather for vigils, picnics, education events and memorials to honor those who’ve died in the addiction epidemic.

“That day is a good combination of people who are coming in to remember and tell stories and talk about their loved ones,” said Heather Fechtenberg, director of PRO-ACT, which provides recovery support services in and around Philadelphia.

The day can also be a moment for staff and people who work in the harm reduction and addiction treatment fields to remember colleagues, friends and clients they’ve lost to overdoses, she said.

It can also be a time to educate others about the importance of naloxone distribution and emphasize that recovery is possible, Fechtenberg said.

PRO-ACT holds a community picnic and memorial every year on the awareness day.

“It’s a super emotional time,” she said. “Everyone in our division is in recovery. A lot of us have survived overdose, and being able to talk to people in the community that come to the picnic and being like, we are proof that recovery is possible.”