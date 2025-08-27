Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are marking Overdose Awareness Day for those lost to addiction epidemic
Overdose deaths nationally last year dropped for the first time, but advocates say too many people still die of drug use.
Families and advocates this week are remembering loved ones who’ve died in the opioid epidemic as part of events observing International Overdose Awareness Day, which falls on August 31.
For the first time in years, the number of people who died from drug overdose deaths across the Delaware Valley and the U.S. dropped in 2024.
Experts credit widespread harm reduction tactics like naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal medication, access to addiction treatment programs and a changing street drug supply.
But local advocates, families and people in recovery say there are still far too many people who lose their lives to drug use and substance use disorders.
More than 3,300 people in Pennsylvania, 338 people in Delaware and 1,813 people in New Jersey still died from overdoses last year, according to preliminary data and suspected case counts.
“Every one of those lives is someone who mattered, who had a role to play in life, said Jennifer King, executive director of The Council of Southeast PA, which provides prevention training, substance use treatment and recovery support in local communities.
Families, friends and loved ones gather for vigils, picnics, education events and memorials to honor those who’ve died in the addiction epidemic.
“That day is a good combination of people who are coming in to remember and tell stories and talk about their loved ones,” said Heather Fechtenberg, director of PRO-ACT, which provides recovery support services in and around Philadelphia.
The day can also be a moment for staff and people who work in the harm reduction and addiction treatment fields to remember colleagues, friends and clients they’ve lost to overdoses, she said.
It can also be a time to educate others about the importance of naloxone distribution and emphasize that recovery is possible, Fechtenberg said.
PRO-ACT holds a community picnic and memorial every year on the awareness day.
“It’s a super emotional time,” she said. “Everyone in our division is in recovery. A lot of us have survived overdose, and being able to talk to people in the community that come to the picnic and being like, we are proof that recovery is possible.”
International Overdose Awareness Day events in the Delaware Valley
Wednesday, Aug. 27
Cape May, New Jersey
West Cape May Volunteer Fire Company, 732 Broadway
6 – 7:30 p.m.
Organizers: Cooper University Health Care
The event will include speeches from loved ones and survivors, overdose awareness education and Narcan training.
West Chester, Pennsylvania
Chester County Historic Courthouse, 21 W Market Street
6:30 p.m.
Organizers: Chester County Department of Drug & Alcohol Services
The Night of Light event serves as a remembrance of the lives lost to substance use disorders and brings hope to those working towards long-term recovery. The evening will feature local resource tables, several keynote speakers, and a luminary ceremony to honor loved ones lost and those working towards long-term recovery.
Newark, Delaware
Main Street and Old College Avenue
6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Organizers: atTAcK Addiction
The community is invited to come together to commemorate the lives lost to overdose, share messages of remembrance, healing and hope, and access local resources and support.
Georgetown, Delaware
Georgetown Circle
7 p.m.
Organizers: atTAcK Addiction – Sussex County chapter
A candlelight ceremony is dedicated to remembering individuals who lose their lives to overdoses. There will also be resources on local support services.
Thursday, Aug. 28
Hamilton, New Jersey
Veterans Park North (Klockner Road entrance)
5:50 – 8 p.m.
Organizers: Mercer Council on Alcoholism and Drug Addiction
An evening of remembrance, support and action featuring guest speakers, grief, recovery and treatment resources, a memorial display and candlelight vigil.
Philadelphia
Huntington SEPTA Station, 2600 Kensington Avenue
6 p.m.
Organizers: Philadelphia community harm reduction, addiction treatment and support organizations
The Walk in Remembrance event will honor those lost to overdoses and raise awareness. The walk will end at the Love Lot at 2911 Kensington Ave.
Millville, New Jersey
Cumberland County Fairgrounds, 3301 Carmel Road
6 p.m.
Organizers: Cumberland County
The candlelight vigil is intended to be an opportunity for the community to come together for strength, comfort and encouragement.
Westhampton, New Jersey
Burlington County Amphitheater, 5 Pioneer Boulevard
7 – 9 p.m.
Organizers: Burlington County and Shouting 4 Shelby
The candlelight vigil is to remember those who we have lost to overdose and offer support to friends, family members, those who have been affected, and those who may be struggling. All are welcome to attend this event.
Media, Pennsylvania
Delaware County Courthouse, 201 W Front Street
7 p.m.
Organizers: State Senators John Kane and Tim Kearney
The awareness vigil provides a space to remember and honor loved ones lost to drug-related deaths, while working together to combat the stigma surrounding overdoses. Local organizations will be on-site offering resources and information about substance use disorder support.
Blackwood, New Jersey
Timber Creek Park, 236 Taylor Avenue and Chews Landing Road
7:30 p.m. rain or shine
Organizers: Camden County Board of Commissioners and the Addiction Awareness Task Force
Families and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of loved ones lost to substance use disorder. The event offers space for hope, healing, connection, and reflection and features guest speakers.
Friday, Aug. 29
Pennsville, New Jersey
Riverview Beach Park, 5 N Broadway
2 – 5 p.m.
Organizers: Salem County Division of Mental Health & Addiction Services and the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office
Join us for a day to remember the lives lost to overdose and to bring awareness to the stigma surrounding substance use disorder. The event will feature local resources, recovery coaches, Narcan kits and training and a remembrance wall memorial.
Saturday, Aug. 30
Pottstown, Pennsylvania
Pottstown Library, 500 E High Street
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Organizers: Montgomery County, the Council of Southeast Pennsylvania and PRO-ATC
An awareness and resource event about county overdose prevention and recovery services.
Long Beach, New Jersey
The Wooden Jetty — Holgate, 5500-5598 S Long Beach Boulevard
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Organizers: Sea Change Recovery Community & Harm Reduction Center
The 5th annual 100 Waves for Recovery event raises money for local harm reduction and treatment programs. The day includes surfing competitions, beach yoga, music and an overdose awareness ceremony. Everyone is welcome to paddle beyond the break to form a floating circle and hold a moment of silence. Shore participants are warmly encouraged to join in reflection and remembrance.
Sunday, Aug. 31
Bristol, Pennsylvania
Southern Bucks Recovery Community Center, 1286 Veterans Highway
2 – 8 p.m.
Organizers: The Council of Southeast PA and PRO-ACT
The organization will host an International Overdose Awareness Day picnic to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose, create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and create change that reduces the harms associated with drug use.
Brookhaven, Pennsylvania
Real Church Brookhaven, 301 Edwards Drive
7 p.m.
Organizers: Celebrate Recovery @ REAL Church
A ceremony and a candle lighting vigil to remember those lost.
Springfield, Pennsylvania
SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 Sproul Road
5:30 p.m. gates open
Organizers: Shevlin Family Foundation
The overdose awareness and memorial walk will have speeches, a remembrance ceremony and other activities. Donations support a new Family Recovery Center.
