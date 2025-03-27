From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The number of fatal drug overdoses in New Jersey is falling, according to preliminary data, and officials are crediting the state’s investment in harm reduction tools and expanded access to treatment options.

For the first time in a decade, New Jersey public health experts say drug overdose deaths declined across all racial and ethnic groups between 2022 and 2023 after years of major losses driven by powerful synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

New Jersey recorded 2,816 overdose deaths in 2023, down from 3,171 deaths in 2022.

The new findings fall in line with a nationwide trend of fewer drug-related deaths, where most states are seeing drops in fatal outcomes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.