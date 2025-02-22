From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Flu activity is “high” or “very high” in the Delaware Valley right now as more people are hospitalized with complications, and the season of respiratory illnesses is not over.

On top of that, public health experts are pushing hospitals and health clinics to ramp up testing efforts to catch any potential cases of bird flu in humans.

“It is important from a public health standpoint to stay ahead of the game,” said Dr. Theresa Metanchuk, president of the Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians and a physician with ChristianaCare.

Nationally, there have been 70 confirmed cases of bird flu infections in people as of Friday afternoon, but none so far in Pennsylvania, New Jersey or Delaware. Most cases involved farm workers who handle chickens or dairy cattle, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There is no evidence of any human-to-human transmission of bird flu, experts say.

In Pennsylvania, the state health department is recommending that hospitals expedite influenza A virus subtype testing among patients who come in sick with flu, “prioritizing [intensive care unit] patients,” according to a Feb. 7 health advisory.

Subtype testing is recommended as soon as possible, “ideally within the first 24 hours of admission” to avoid any delays.

“Such delays are more likely while seasonal influenza activity is high, as it is now, due to high patient volumes and general burden on health care facilities,” the health advisory stated.

Health providers and laboratory experts are looking for positive matches to common subtypes or sub-strains of flu that are currently circulating among people, like H1 and H3. But samples that test negative should be sent to the state’s Bureau of Laboratories where they can get screened for bird flu, or specifically, avian influenza A(H5).

Metanchuk said this is important for patients who have backyard chickens or have been directly exposed to wild birds or work on poultry and cattle farms.

But the risk of bird flu infection among the general public remains low, health experts say, though there are concerns that the virus could eventually mutate and spread.