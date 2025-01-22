From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

An ill snow goose found earlier this month near Carroll Park in West Philadelphia has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, according to preliminary state health results.

This marks Philadelphia’s first recorded case of bird flu, as a national outbreak continues to infect millions of birds a year, as well as dairy cattle, wild animals and a small number of humans.

“The threat to Philadelphians from H5N1 remains low, but we are issuing this alert out of an abundance of caution,” city Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson said in a statement Wednesday.

The ill snow goose was found Jan. 11 on the 1200 block of North 59th Street. Health experts say people should look out for sick wild birds, “stay away from them, and report them to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.”

City officials say any residents near Carroll Park who may have had direct contact with the infected snow goose should call the health department’s Division of Disease Control.

The ongoing national H5N1 bird flu outbreak began in 2022 and has affected more than 136 million birds to date, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both wild and commercial flocks have been infected, but chicken and turkey farms have been the hardest hit.