What to know about protecting your cat from bird flu

This story originally appeared on NPR.

Your orange tabby might be a vicious mouser. But house cats are not wild animals, and most veterinarians advise against feeding companion animals raw food because of pathogens like salmonella and listeria.

The risks of raw diets have become even more pronounced in recent months due to the ongoing spread of the H5N1 bird flu.

Several house cats fell ill, and some died from H5N1 after consuming uncooked meat or unpasteurized milk. This has prompted recalls and warnings by public health agencies against giving raw foods to pets.

So how serious is the risk to Kitty? Here’s what cat-owners should know.

Can my cat really get sick or die from bird flu after eating raw meat or milk?

Yes, though it’s rare, says Dr. Jane Sykes, who specializes in infectious diseases in cats and dogs at the University of California-Davis School of Veterinary Medicine.

Since 2022, more than 70 cats have contracted H5N1. Sykes notes that many were barn cats and drank milk from infected cattle: A study published last summer found that about half of the infected cats on a dairy farm in north Texas died from the virus.

Last month the Oregon Department of Agriculture says that a house cat contracted the virus and then died after consuming a frozen turkey product made by raw pet food brand Northwest Naturals. It stated that “tests confirmed a genetic match between the virus in the raw and frozen pet food and the infected cat.”

Northwest Naturals voluntarily recalled this batch of its frozen turkey-based product.

Also last month, Los Angeles County’s public health department confirmed two cats tested positive for bird flu after drinking raw milk from the Raw Farm dairy in California’s central valley. Raw Farm voluntarily recalled its milk and cream after retail products tested positive for H5N1, but it denies any food safety issues, calling the concern “a political issue.”

After these and other instances of sickness among house cats, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week it is now requiring cat and dog food companies to update their safety plans to protect against bird flu.

Vets say the safest bet is conventional pet food. Dr. Bruce Kornreich, the director of Cornell University’s Feline Health Center, says he isn’t worried about the possibility of H5N1 in these since heat used in cooking, canning and pasteurization seems to neutralize the virus.

Sykes agrees, which is why she feeds her indoor cat, Freckles, regular kibble.

How else can cats get bird flu – and what are the symptoms?

Any cat that spends unsupervised time outdoors is at risk of catching bird flu, warns Dr. Michael Q. Bailey, the president-elect of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

The main concern is when kitties hunt, they’ll prey on infected songbirds or rodents, especially mice.

Bailey recommends that people watch out for signs of lethargy, runny nose, or discharge around the eyes.

If a cat does seem sick, Sykes says people shouldn’t assume it’s bird flu — even if their animals spend time outdoors or eat a raw diet. Upper respiratory illnesses are common in cats, while H5N1 is “still pretty rare.”

Bird flu can cause neurological symptoms such as dizziness and seizures, which are symptoms of rabies, too. Rabies is almost always fatal, and it poses a threat to human health, so any animal suspected of having this virus must be euthanized.

Bailey says it’s a good idea to make sure your pets are up-to-date on their rabies and other vaccines.

Can my cat make me sick?

Bird flu in domestic cats is fairly rare, and these pets appear to be dead-end hosts for this virus, meaning they can’t pass it to other animals or people.

There’ve been no known cases of cat-to-human transmission during the current outbreak of H5N1. The American Veterinary Medical Association says chances of this occurring are “considered extremely low, but not zero.”