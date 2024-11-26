From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

An ongoing outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has hit U.S. poultry farms hard for nearly three years, and now some dairy cattle are becoming infected.

While there have been no reported cases of avian flu in Pennsylvania cattle to date, the state Department of Agriculture is taking a precautionary measure and will require bulk testing of dairy farm milk beginning Tuesday.

State officials say the mandate is meant to quickly identify any early cases of bird flu in cattle and prevent the spread of the virus to other local herds and poultry farms.

The virus is not usually deadly to cows as it is for birds, but it does make them sick and can significantly reduce milk production.

“By detecting it sooner, you can get a biosecurity plan in place, you can make sure you’re not spreading it to other farms and you can also gear up to treat the cows who do get sick from the virus,” said Jayne Sebright, executive director of the Center for Dairy Excellence.

Dairy is one of the largest sectors in Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry with the production of more than 10.2 billion pounds of milk per year, according to state data.