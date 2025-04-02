From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

At the corner of 4th and Spring Garden streets in Philadelphia, Luke Tomczuk waited for the 57 SEPTA bus. Soon it came rumbling down the street and riders stepped on, tapping their key cards as they went.

“Sometimes this bus, you have to wait,” Tomczuk said as he slid into a blue plastic seat. “Quite a while, because it gets cancelled and things of that nature.”

Tomczuk, 28, started taking SEPTA buses when he was in high school, and the subways and trains when he was in college at Temple University.

“I’ve had almost two-hour trips on SEPTA, gone from one end of the network to the other on it,” he said. “It’s something that has always fascinated me.”

For Tomczuk, who is autistic, learning how to use public transportation granted him more freedom and flexibility to get around the city, he said. Now, he’s using those skills in his job as a peer travel trainer, as he helps others with intellectual and developmental disabilities learn how to navigate public transit.

“I remember back to when I learned how to take it in high school, and I thought it was a very simple travel route,” he said. “But I know that same travel route on the same line could be very stressful for somebody else like me.”

Using SEPTA public transit in Philadelphia can be a great way to get around the city. But the underground mazes of subway tunnels, crisscrossing bus routes, hard-to-hear announcements and packed crowds can make it a confusing, overwhelming experience.

These factors can present unique challenges for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities like autism as they learn how to navigate the transit system on their own and gain more independence.

To make this learning process easier for this population, researchers at Temple University’s College of Public Health will launch a new study this month looking at the effectiveness and implementation of the Chance to Ride program, one kind of travel training curriculum.