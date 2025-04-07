From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is teaming up with SEPTA to target people who illegally park in bus lanes. That’s a violation that can result in fines of up to $76 in Center City and $51 in neighborhoods outside the area.

The new enforcement effort will see some SEPTA buses in Center City outfitted with new cameras that use artificial intelligence to identify vehicles violating the law, said Rich Lazer, executive director of the PPA.

“If they are idle in a bus lane, [there’s] no stopping [allowed],” he said. “If you are double-parking, you can’t can’t block a bus zone.”

The PPA posted a demonstration of the cameras at work on YouTube. After recording video of the license plate of a violating vehicle, the pictures of the violation are reviewed by the company that provides the cameras, Hayden AI, as well by PPA enforcement officers, before any tickets are issued.

Scott Sauer, SEPTA interim general manager, said during a test of the program, more than 36,000 parking violations at bus lanes and stops were recorded in just over 70 days.

Since the program was just a test, no fines were issued.