Artificial intelligence to be used by SEPTA, PPA to catch drivers illegally parked in bus lanes
High-tech cameras will be mounted onto more than 150 buses and trolleys so the Philadelphia Parking Authority can identify and ticket vehicles illegally parked in bus lanes.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
The Philadelphia Parking Authority is teaming up with SEPTA to target people who illegally park in bus lanes. That’s a violation that can result in fines of up to $76 in Center City and $51 in neighborhoods outside the area.
The new enforcement effort will see some SEPTA buses in Center City outfitted with new cameras that use artificial intelligence to identify vehicles violating the law, said Rich Lazer, executive director of the PPA.
“If they are idle in a bus lane, [there’s] no stopping [allowed],” he said. “If you are double-parking, you can’t can’t block a bus zone.”
The PPA posted a demonstration of the cameras at work on YouTube. After recording video of the license plate of a violating vehicle, the pictures of the violation are reviewed by the company that provides the cameras, Hayden AI, as well by PPA enforcement officers, before any tickets are issued.
Scott Sauer, SEPTA interim general manager, said during a test of the program, more than 36,000 parking violations at bus lanes and stops were recorded in just over 70 days.
Since the program was just a test, no fines were issued.
Sauer said the system is designed to save time and money.
“Currently, the average bus rider spends 31 additional hours riding due to Center City congestion. We look forward to giving our loyal customers some of that time back,” he said. “As always, time is money. That extra service time cost SEPTA more than $15 million a year. That would be much better spent on improvements.”
The cameras will record license plates and violations, with warnings issued starting next week. Fines will begin being administered May 7.
Sauer said the hope is that no one will be given a citation because all lanes are clear.
“Illegally parked vehicles throw buses and trolleys off schedule, slow down service and create unnecessary hazards to riders and pedestrians,” he said. “We’re eager to see the improvements that this program will deliver.”
The initial target area will be in Center City from Spring Garden to Bainbridge streets and from Delaware Avenue to the Schuylkill River, with 152 buses and 38 trolleys being equipped with cameras.
The program uses Hayden AI’s camera systems, which will be installed in addition to cameras already mounted on city buses and trolleys.
The city of Philadelphia is also participating in the effort as part of its Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems and the Vision Zero agenda, which has the goal of eliminating traffic deaths in the city by 2030.
New York City, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles are among cities already using camera-based technologies to improve safety and bus performance.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.