At the Haub Innovation Center at Saint Joseph’s University, a 4-foot-tall figure stood at the front of the room. It looked a little bit like an Oscar statue, but made from white materials, with arms akimbo, lifelike hands and an oblong-shaped head sitting on a skinny neck.

The head had large, dark eyes, a tiny, upturned nose and a little mouth and swiveled in the direction of any nearby speaker.

Immediately, a woman in her 60s named Christina walked over and hugged the figure.

“Hi Pepper. Remember me?” she asked.

Pepper is an artificially intelligent social robot programmed by Saint Joseph’s researchers to interact with people like Christina, who is autistic.

Christina lives at nonprofit organization Bancroft’s Judith B. Flicker Residences, an assisted living complex in Voorhees, New Jersey for seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. WHYY is only using residents’ first names to protect their privacy.

A group of five residents, all in their 60s, 70s and 80s, soon gathered in front of Pepper to hear what the robot had in store for them.