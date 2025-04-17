Climate Fixers WHYY News Climate Desk

Climate Fixers: Helping kids with autism learn ‘earth-to-table’ gardening

Black Girls With Green Thumbs takes climate lessons into schools. At Emlen Elementary, children with autism learn “earth-to-table” food production.

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

When Pamia Coleman’s son was little, he was afraid of touching dirt, so she started gardening with him.

“I just saw how much he grew from practicing these things,” said Coleman, whose son has autism and is now a teenager.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

“So, I really just wanted to share that with other children [who] are on the spectrum because a lot of times, these kids get left behind,” Coleman said.

Pamia Coleman (left) and Latiaynna Tabb (right)
Pamia Coleman (left) and Latiaynna Tabb (right), co-founders of Black Girls with Green Thumbs, help a student to repot a tomato plant in his classroom at Emlen Elementary School. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Coleman, along with Latiaynna Tabb, are the duo behind Black Girls With Green Thumbs, a group that promotes self-sufficiency through gardening. One of their projects, Green Thumbs in Your School, takes lessons from Coleman’s experience raising her son.

For the past four years, Coleman has been sharing her experience teaching other kids gardening in Sarah Nicholson’s autistic support class at Emlen Elementary in Mount Airy, which Coleman’s son also attended as a middle schooler.

Related Content

On an early spring day, the students in grades 3–5 are planting sunflower seeds in their mini-greenhouses made from clear water jugs. Placing dirt in the jugs, which are cut in half, they then water the soil and plant seeds. The kids are also harvesting microgreens they planted several weeks earlier, and doing a taste test with hummus, crackers and their favorite fruit — strawberries.

Coleman says while these kids may not be able to understand everything about climate change at this age, she wants to prepare them to be self-sufficient, and know where their food comes from so they have skills that could help in an uncertain future.

“A lot of kids, when you ask them where their food comes from, they say the supermarket,” said Coleman.

Pamia Coleman (left), co-founder of Black Girls with Green Thumbs
Pamia Coleman (left), co-founder of Black Girls with Green Thumbs, supervises the watering of a transplated tomato plant at Emlen Elementary School. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

But 10-year-old Cameron Baker knows exactly how his food is grown.

“You put in soil, you put in seeds, you water it, and wait a few days and then it’ll grow,” explained Baker. “We have three plants at home, I water them once a week.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Coleman said the larger impact of gardening means the food doesn’t have to get shipped from far away.

“We believe in our organization, that shortening that supply chain really matters, especially when it comes to carbon emissions.”

It’s a way to help kids connect to the earth and their food, as well as plant the seeds for future “climate fixers.”

“I think it’s really important for the kids to know that they have the ability to grow their own food if they just have a little bit of time, patience and love,” said Coleman.

It’s all a part of what she calls the “earth-to-table” experience.

For their teacher, Sarah Nicholson, it’s a hands-on lesson that goes beyond the art of gardening.

“It expands their vocabulary,” said Nicholson. “It helps them with critical thinking skills and domestic maintenance skills. They’re cleaning up, they’re taking care of things.”

She said one student comes in every morning, determined to water each plant. They also grow flowers, which they get excited to take home to their mothers, she said.

“The kids love these lessons,” Nicholson said. “They love sharing [the food] with everybody.”

Nyseem Jackson, a student at Emlen Elementary School
Nyseem Jackson, a student at Emlen Elementary School, examines a sunflower sprout before tasting it. The sprouts were grown in the classroom as part of a program put on by Black Girls with Green Thumbs. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

Love ’n Fresh Flowers’ purple baptisia

Climate Fixers

In this video series, WHYY’s Senior Climate Reporter Susan Phillips profiles innovative people working locally to cool the earth, heal the planet and help neighbors thrive.

View the series

Part of the series

You may also like

About Susan Phillips

Read more
A headshot of Susan Phillips

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate