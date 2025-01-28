From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker signed legislation Monday morning to increase the number of speed cameras in Philadelphia.

The expansion will put 42 cameras, an average of one in each direction per mile, over the approximately 24 miles encompassing Route 13 in Philadelphia.

Route 13 includes sections of Baltimore Avenue, 38th Street, Patton Avenue, 33rd and 34th streets, Girard Avenue, Hunting Park Avenue, Roosevelt Boulevard, Levick and Robin streets, and Frankford Avenue.

Philadelphia Parking Authority executive director Rich Lazer said the cameras have been proven to be effective at reducing speeds.

“This program does work,” Lazer said. “We go out, we tour the corridor, we look at the data.” He said the cameras will be installed where their evaluation has determined is the most dangerous parts of the roadway.

Parker said the cameras are not a “cash grab” as some critics have called the addition of more and more anti-speeding cameras within the city limits.

“I need to say this because every time the issue of speed cameras comes up, someone says to me, ‘This is about a revenue grab. This is about money. This is about dollars.’ My response is that this is about safety,” she said.