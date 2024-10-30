What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Speed-enforcement cameras will be turned on along Broad Street in February 2025, according to new advertisements from the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

The ads feature black-and-white confessionals from loved ones of people hit and killed by speeding cars on the busy stretch of road.

“We wanted to show there’s a human element to this and that you need to slow down on the roads when you’re traveling,” said Rich Lazer, PPA executive director. “Make it safe for pedestrians and make it safer for bicyclists and others that are using the roadway. By speeding, you’re putting a lot of people at risk.”

The cameras will be installed along the entire length of Broad Street and will automatically ticket drivers traveling more than 11 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

The two ads feature Rev. Stephanie Evans and Latanya Byrd, respectively. Both women have become advocates for the city’s Automated Speed Enforcement program in the aftermath of their loved ones’ deaths.

Evans’ son, Robert, was killed in 2020 when he stepped out of his truck while picking up something to eat on Broad Street.

“We’re trying to save lives here in the city of Philadelphia down Roosevelt Boulevard and down Broad Street,” Evans said in the advertisement. “Don’t speed, think, stop and take a deep breath.”