2 SEPTA buses crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia; 14 people injured

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

More than a dozen people were injured after two SEPTA buses crashed in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst section.

It happened around 12:10 p.m. Friday in the southbound outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard at Shelmire Avenue.

According to Philadelphia police, of the roughly 14 injured victims, one person was listed as extremely critical at an area hospital, and two others were listed as critical.

The conditions of the remaining victims were not immediately known.

Police say one of the SEPTA bus drivers rear-ended the other. Both buses were occupied at the time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.