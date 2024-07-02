From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

About a month and a half into an enhanced enforcement effort, the Philadelphia Parking Authority has ticketed thousands of drivers for parking on the sidewalk and violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer said the agency has issued 15,000 more violations for parking on the sidewalk and blocking curb cuts in just 45 days compared to the same time period last year.

“I think it’s gotten out of hand, and now hopefully, this will educate folks to follow the rules and not park on the sidewalk or block ADA accessible ramps,” Lazer said.

The extra enforcement came after warnings, and Lazer hopes the tickets send a message, especially in some neighborhoods where illegal parking is more common.

“It’s the denser areas – North Philadelphia, Fishtown, South Philly — where it’s tighter I think is where we see more violations, rather than other neighborhoods where maybe people have driveways or is not as dense,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s really about the quality of life piece of it.”

Lazer said illegal parking has caused problems, especially for people who have walkers and wheelchairs, as well as for kids. “It’s not safe for kids or anybody else,” he said.

The extra enforcement to keep curb cuts and sidewalks clear of cars will be an ongoing effort.

“We want people to comply and I want the violations to drop because I want to have a point where the people are not doing it anymore.”

The PPA added staffing to increase patrols citywide instead of just in Center City, West Philadelphia and the city’s business districts.

