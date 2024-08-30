Philly residential parking rate hike includes limits on number of vehicles per household
In addition to the three-vehicle limit, there are new rules for temporary parking permits that change how many passes residents can buy.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
The Philadelphia Parking Authority is changing the pricing structure for residential parking permits and instituting a flat rate for all residents. Along with the pricing change, residents will only be able get permits for three vehicles per household.
It’s all part of an effort to make parking more available for residents. Currently, permits are priced on a sliding scale; residents pay $35 for the first car, $50 for the second, $75 for the third and $100 each for the fourth and subsequent vehicles. Starting Sept. 1, each permit will cost $75.
Corrine O’Connor, deputy executive director of the state agency, said the Residential Parking Program (RPP) is designed to give residents a fair chance at finding parking in their neighborhood. Residents in eligible areas of the city can purchase the permits that exempt them from the restrictions of parking meters and time limits.
O’Connor said in some cases, households had six cars registered, and that’s just too many.
“The idea of RPP … was if you’re a resident in a neighborhood, it doesn’t guarantee you a spot, but it helps you by paying that annual permit that you would have a better chance to get parking,” O’Connor said. “Besides, if you didn’t get that permit, you would have to move every two hours. So we’re hoping that by limiting the amount that it will probably reduce how many vehicles or parking in these RPP areas.”
O’Connor said the PPA is also restructuring the temporary parking permit program in restricted neighborhoods. Under the new plan, day passes that are used for guests will increase to $7 a day. A 15-day permit will increase to $75. A 60-day permit will cost $300 and a 30-day pass is available for $150.
Those longer permits are designed to assist contractors doing extended renovations on homes, while the single-day parking is more for day visitors.
The temporary permit program is also moving into the virtual sphere. O’Connor said residents will no longer have to print tag numbers on hangtags that had to be attached to a rearview mirror. Now they can simply enter the tag into a computer for the pass.
Temporary permits will be limited to 60 permits per household.
There is also an option to get permits for motorcycles and scooters. Those cost $50 annually and will not count against the three-permit-per-household limit.
More information can be found on PPA’s website or in person at PPA’s permit office at 35 N. 8th St.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.