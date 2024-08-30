From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is changing the pricing structure for residential parking permits and instituting a flat rate for all residents. Along with the pricing change, residents will only be able get permits for three vehicles per household.

It’s all part of an effort to make parking more available for residents. Currently, permits are priced on a sliding scale; residents pay $35 for the first car, $50 for the second, $75 for the third and $100 each for the fourth and subsequent vehicles. Starting Sept. 1, each permit will cost $75.

Corrine O’Connor, deputy executive director of the state agency, said the Residential Parking Program (RPP) is designed to give residents a fair chance at finding parking in their neighborhood. Residents in eligible areas of the city can purchase the permits that exempt them from the restrictions of parking meters and time limits.

O’Connor said in some cases, households had six cars registered, and that’s just too many.

“The idea of RPP … was if you’re a resident in a neighborhood, it doesn’t guarantee you a spot, but it helps you by paying that annual permit that you would have a better chance to get parking,” O’Connor said. “Besides, if you didn’t get that permit, you would have to move every two hours. So we’re hoping that by limiting the amount that it will probably reduce how many vehicles or parking in these RPP areas.”