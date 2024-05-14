This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A crackdown is here for illegally parked cars on Philadelphia streets.

Vehicles parked on sidewalks and blocking curb ramps are now being ticketed by the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

The PPA has been distributing warning notices over the past two weeks. Enforcement started on Monday.

It has all been part of its ADA Mobility Access Initiative.

“The goal was to get the message out there first, not just come out there heavy-handed. Get the message out, who you are affecting, what you’re doing. Think before you park,” said PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer.

According to census data from the city, an estimated 17% of Philadelphia residents have some form of disability, which comes out to about 250,000 people.

When cars block sidewalks and crosswalks, all of this seriously impedes the mobility of people with disabilities.

In March, PPA said they were hiring 30 new parking enforcement officers to focus on this initiative.

Lazer says it is not their job to increase violations. Instead, the agency’s goal is to change behavior.

“We do a lot of this enforcement in Center City and the business areas, but we weren’t doing it as much in the neighborhood and we were getting a lot of complaints about it. And to see how this affects people’s lives – seniors, people with disabilities, parents trying to get their kids to school – this kind of prompted this additional enforcement,” Lazer said.