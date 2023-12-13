Philadelphia Parking Authority – Friend or Foe? Plus, Paying College Athletes

When was the last time you saw a blue and white “violation” envelope on your dashboard, or a yellow boot on your tire, or had to make a call about a car blocking your driveway? Philadelphia Parking Authority executive director Rich Lazer has been in his role for one year and sits down to talk about the agency’s challenges and successes.

Student athletes are making lucrative deals based on their name, image and likeness in the third year of the NCAA policy. But, alum and boosters at some colleges are also finding loopholes that help recruit and retain players with big bucks – potentially bending the rules. We’ll investigate how NIL has rolled out so far, if the NCAA is losing control and look at a brand new proposal to directly compensate students with Mike Jensen, former sports columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer.