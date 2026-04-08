Grays Ferry parking garage collapse: 1 critically injured, 2 reportedly trapped

This story originally appear on 6abc.

At least one person is critically injured after a reported parking garage collapse in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.

It happened on Wednesday afternoon in the 3000 block of Grays Ferry Avenue.

Action News has learned two additional people may be trapped beneath the rubble as rescue crews continue searching the scene.

A large pile of debris could be seen on one side of the garage, which appears to be located within an active construction zone. First responders have been concentrating search efforts on the lower levels of the structure.

Crews are using drones until the area is deemed safe.

There’s still no word on what caused the collapse.

The seven-level open-air parking garage was under construction for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and had been the subject of controversy, including protests earlier this year. The group that protested was concerned about the increased congestion and potential impacts on environmental health.