Demolition begins after deadly Grays Ferry parking garage collapse

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Demolition began early Saturday morning on a parking garage under construction that partially collapsed earlier this week in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.

During a news conference Friday night, city officials outlined progress made throughout the day that led to approval for demolition.

“Philadelphia to begin demolishing this building at first light tomorrow,” said Mayor Cherelle Parker.

One worker has been confirmed dead, and two others are presumed dead following Wednesday’s collapse. Officials say demolition is necessary to safely recover their remains.

“Our goal has always been to recover the lost souls and to return them to their families with dignity. And we are doing our best to get that done,” said Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson.

All three victims were members of Ironworkers Local 401. The union identified the men in a statement Saturday:

“As recovery efforts begin at the Grays Ferry job site collapse for Matthew Kane and Mark Scott Jr., we ask that you continue to keep them and their families in your prayers, along with Stepan Shevchuk and his family, who passed away at Penn Presbyterian Hospital on the day of the incident.”

The structure remains extremely unstable. Initial plans called for deconstruction but have shifted to demolition on the advice of several engineering experts.

The parking garage will be demolished to a level deemed safe for firefighters to enter and finish the recovery mission.

Road closures around the site have brought increased congestion. City officials continue to warn residents to stay away from the area.