Demolition begins after deadly Grays Ferry parking garage collapse
Ironworkers Local 401 identified the three men who died as Matthew Kane, Mark Scott Jr. and Stepan Shevchuk.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Demolition began early Saturday morning on a parking garage under construction that partially collapsed earlier this week in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia.
During a news conference Friday night, city officials outlined progress made throughout the day that led to approval for demolition.
“Philadelphia to begin demolishing this building at first light tomorrow,” said Mayor Cherelle Parker.
One worker has been confirmed dead, and two others are presumed dead following Wednesday’s collapse. Officials say demolition is necessary to safely recover their remains.
“Our goal has always been to recover the lost souls and to return them to their families with dignity. And we are doing our best to get that done,” said Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson.
All three victims were members of Ironworkers Local 401. The union identified the men in a statement Saturday:
“As recovery efforts begin at the Grays Ferry job site collapse for Matthew Kane and Mark Scott Jr., we ask that you continue to keep them and their families in your prayers, along with Stepan Shevchuk and his family, who passed away at Penn Presbyterian Hospital on the day of the incident.”
The structure remains extremely unstable. Initial plans called for deconstruction but have shifted to demolition on the advice of several engineering experts.
The parking garage will be demolished to a level deemed safe for firefighters to enter and finish the recovery mission.
Road closures around the site have brought increased congestion. City officials continue to warn residents to stay away from the area.
Earlier this week, emergency crews deployed robots and flew drones in the search for the missing workers. Four highly trained search dogs combed through the rubble. Two of them were K-9s trained to find living people, but neither of them got a hit. The other two K-9s, who were trained to find human remains, did get a hit.
“Both independent of one another, and they both hit independently, so we were confident what we were dealing with was no longer a rescue but a recovery,” said Thompson.
On Friday, crews attached a Local 401 flag to a crane that is being used to demolish the parking garage.
A member of the union, who didn’t want to be identified, says everyone is still grappling with the tragedy.
“Things like this happen every day, all around the world. You never thought it was going to be you, someone that you know, someone that you care for, and it happened. It happened to us,” the union member said.
Stephen, who knew one of the men killed, is mourning the loss of his friend.
“Always happy, always a smile on his face. It’s just a tragedy he’s no longer with us,” he said. “A dedicated father. Has a daughter and a son. Was a football coach for flag football for them. Loved the Flyers. Loved the Eagles. Was a passionate fan and would go to the games.”
A section of the roof at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s garage fell Wednesday, triggering a “progressive collapse of connected sections across all seven levels,” Mayor Parker told reporters.
All of the project’s required permits were properly issued and inspections were up to date, according to Parker. She said the city will investigate the collapse.
Former fire and parking deck expert Brian Bennett says crews will work to figure out why the failure happened.
“If they have to look at the actual concrete itself, was it properly cured, things like that, that could take a little bit longer,” said Brian Bennett, a former fire chief and parking deck expert.
The hospital said in a statement that it is prioritizing the construction workers’ safety and working closely with the city and its construction partners.
Residents in need of support can contact the Police Department’s Office of Community Advocacy and Engagement at 215-686-0061 for connections to resources, including counseling. Anyone experiencing trauma or in need of immediate mental health support should call 988.
The city will host a community meeting on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Vare Recreation Center, 2601 Moore St., to provide updates and answer questions.
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