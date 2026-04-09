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Rescue and recovery efforts continued Thursday to locate two people missing after Wednesday’s partial collapse of a multi-level parking garage being constructed in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry section, as city officials vowed to investigate the accident.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said Thursday night that the missing are still unaccounted for and are presumed dead.

Part of the concrete structure — where the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia was building to expand staff parking — was designed to fit more than 1,000 cars and was slated to open later this year.

One person was declared dead Wednesday afternoon shortly after the collapse, which also injured at least two other people who were quickly treated and released, city officials said. As of Thursday afternoon, two people remained unaccounted for.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said Wednesday night they had not been able to make contact with anyone who may be trapped under the rubble.

The area near 3000 Grays Ferry Ave. and the Grays Ferry Shopping Center, across the street, remained closed off to traffic, pedestrians and customers Thursday.

Police vehicles lined nearby streets and city workers in neon vests directed walkers away as engineers, specially trained members of the fire department and experts with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration worked to stabilize and deconstruct the building.

Community activists and residents of Grays Ferry gathered about two blocks away Thursday morning for a small vigil.

About a dozen people stood in a circle. Some held flowers, others signs.

“It’s been said many times that we come together because we care. That’s why we’re here,” said O Payne, healing justice coordinator at Philly Thrive, an environmental justice nonprofit. “We care about the community, we care about the workers and we care about the children.”

Many at the vigil were longtime residents or activists with the No CHOP Garage Coalition, which has been protesting the garage project for months over concerns that it would worsen air pollution, exacerbate related health conditions like asthma and create new traffic and congestion.

But Shawmar Pitts, a longtime Grays Ferry resident and co-managing director at Philly Thrive, called the collapse awful.

“It’s just ironic that we were saying that we didn’t want it, and a tragedy like this happens. People lost their lives,” he said. “So, our hearts go out to the families that lost their loved ones in this tragedy.”

Activists have had a robust presence at the site. In February, several people were arrested when they attempted to physically stop construction activities. But coalition leaders said they never wished any harm to the workers who were just trying to do their jobs.

“And it’s just really awful, because they were part of our community,” Maggie Foster, who lives with her family nearby, said of the workers. “We have so much in common with them. We’re working-class people just trying to get by, and it’s just truly awful.”