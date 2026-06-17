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The Philadelphia Parking Authority is making sure any tickets issued to permit holders around the FIFA Fan Festival in Fairmount are canceled.

Gabe Roberts, PPA’s acting director, said during the first five days of the festival at Lemon Hill, workers covered almost 600 city blocks around East Fairmount Park.

In total, 3,169 tickets were issued, 181 of which were issued in error. Those wrongly issued have been corrected after officials compared license plates with active permits, Roberts said.

The cancellation process also applies to the handful of people whose cars were incorrectly towed. Roberts said any money paid for towing will also be refunded.

“We’re also going to be notifying residents as well through the mail, and we’re also looking at a way of making phone calls out to those folks,” he said. “Because we know the angst that a ticket on the windshield can cause, especially one that you didn’t earn.”