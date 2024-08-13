This story originally appeared on 6abc.

After four years of offering free parking, SEPTA said Tuesday it will reinstate parking fees starting next month.

The fees will be reintroduced in phases starting Sept. 23. The reinstatement schedule is posted at SEPTA.org.

Parking fees were suspended in 2020 in an effort to attract customers back to the transit system, SEPTA said.

The parking fees are:

Surface Lots (96 SEPTA-owned locations): $2 per day, which is up from the previous cost of $1 per day.

Garages (3 locations: Frankford Transportation Center, Norristown Transportation Center and Lansdale Station): $4 per day, which is up from the previous cost of $2 per day.

Parking at surface lots will remain free on weekends and major holidays.

SEPTA said it awarded a $12.3 million contract to Flowbird America to develop a “new, state-of-the-art parking system that will streamline fee collection and improve customer convenience.”