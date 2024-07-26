The increased focus on everything from sidewalk and double parking to those blocking handicapped ramps began in May and is still going full force, said PPA head Rich Lazer.

“We’re not giving up. This is a normal enforcement now for us,” Lazer said. “This is something that we’re going to continue to focus on and as you can see, there is a slight drop in some of the numbers, but I really believe that is compliance.”

From mid-May through mid-July, the number of violations Lazer said their enforcement operation has been taking complaints from residents and writing tickets.

“We need to make sure that people can get through the city safely whether it’s pedestrians, bicyclists, we have folks in wheelchairs. We have seniors, parents with coaches,” he said. “We got to make sure the city is passable for folks to travel safely.”

The PPA wrote nearly 7,000 tickets for sidewalk parking alone last month, plus over 4,000 for blocking handicapped ramps and parking spaces the same month.

More than 2,100 violations were written for drivers blocking a crosswalk since the enforcement effort began in mid-May, according to records made public by the PPA.

PPA added 30 new parking enforcement officers, including more on bikes for mobility and to enforce bike lanes in Philadelphia. They are moving from neighborhood to neighborhood in addition to working in Center City and the business districts to enforce the mandate. Lazer said everyone from bicycle officers to those in vans and on foot patrol are making it a part of their daily ritual to enforce the regulations.

“They are making sure the path to school will be clear when students return to class,” he said. “It’s not safe for kids to be weaving in and out of cars parked on the sidewalk. So we want to make sure people know that you can’t park on the pavement, you can’t block the ramps and like that citywide.”

Lazer said they are accepting complaints via telephone and through Facebook and other social media.