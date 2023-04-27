The Philadelphia Parking Authority is launching a dedicated enforcement unit to ticket vehicles illegally parked in bike lanes, starting on May 1.

The unit’s eight officers will patrol Center City, University City, and South Philadelphia, which contain a total of about 80 miles of bike lane.

“Bicyclists are an integral part of Philadelphia’s transportation ecosystem. And we must accept the reality that motor vehicles are not the only mode of transportation. Recognizing that reality, we must do what we can to protect our cyclists and provide them safe access across our city,” said Rich Lazer, executive director of the parking authority, during a Thursday news conference.

The unit is nearly 10 years in the making. The idea came from the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

“I can’t believe this is actually real, and I’m so excited this is finally getting off the ground,” said executive director Sarah Clark Stuart.