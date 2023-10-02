Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A dangerous stretch of Lincoln Drive is getting a safety overhaul thanks to a partnership between the city and PennDOT.

A series of traffic calming measures will be installed along 1.5 miles of the state highway, between West Allens Lane and West Cliveden Street in West Mount Airy.

The upgrades will be installed over two phases as part of a pilot program, and include rumble strips and speed tables to slow down drivers, as well as traffic lane separators to stop them from using center turn lanes to pass other vehicles.

“Through all of these countermeasures, we’re trying to address those run-off-the-road crashes, as well as target that excessive speeding,” said Sharang Malaviya, a traffic safety supervisor with PennDOT District 6.

PennDOT crews are scheduled to start the first phase of the project next month with hopes of completing everything by Thanksgiving. Work on the second phase, when the city will install the speed tables, is expected to start sometime next year.

“Not all vertical deflection is the same,” said Malaviya. “We wanted to come up with an elongated table, which is a better design for a roadway like Lincoln Drive compared to maybe the speed cushions that we see on some of the smaller local roads.”

‘More and more’

Lincoln Drive will be just the latest roadway in Philadelphia with some form of vertical deflection, a category of devices designed to slow down drivers that includes speed humps, speed tables, and raised pedestrian crossings.

Crews with the Streets Department have been installing vertical deflection measures across the city since 2015.

To date, more than 350 blocks have them. And there’s an ongoing backlog of locations, in part because speed cushions are only installed one day a week — Saturdays, typically.

“We’re looking to slow down the city all over,” said Richard Montanez, deputy commissioner of transportation. “You’re gonna see more and more of them out there.”