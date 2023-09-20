Penn grads to launch reimagined corner store for Philly families in need

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday morning. It comes shortly after new federal data once again cemented Philadelphia as the poorest big city in the country, despite the city recording its lowest poverty rate — 21.7% — in nearly two decades.

Nearly a third of the city receives SNAP benefits, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Recipients can use their monthly payments, loaded onto a dedicated card, to buy staples like fresh produce, dairy products, and meat. But they can’t use their benefits to buy hot or prepared food.

The Community Grocer is rooted in that restriction. To Moraru and fellow co-founder Alexandre Imbot, it’s unjust that families with low incomes can’t enjoy the same opportunities as others, simply because they have an EBT card.

“We need to reinvent the corner store and guarantee that our neighbors have access to the culturally appropriate and delicious ingredients and meals that they are asking for,” said Imbot.

TCG will be located on the corner of 60th Street and Walton Avenue, not far from an educational center and a Methodist church. It will be divided into two distinct, but interrelated spaces. Moraru and Imbot will run the front of the building, where residents can purchase a grab-and-go meal kit. Another nonprofit, Resident Action Committee II, will operate a community commercial kitchen in the back, where neighbors can take the kit and exchange it for a prepared version of the same meal. The kitchen will also prep the meal kits.

The store will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner, sold as individual ingredients that can also be cooked at home. The loophole enables residents to get a hot meal on the cheap without a side of red tape. And while construction is underway, Moraru and Imbot plan to meet with neighbors, whose preferences will inform what the store offers.

The second floor will be used as a community space where classes and other services will be offered.

‘They really care’

Moraru and Imbot met as undergrads at the University of Pennsylvania. They got the idea for The Community Grocer while volunteering with the Resident Action Committee during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Southwest Philadelphia-based organization handed out free boxes of food to residents in the majority Black neighborhood. For two winters, the young men were on hand to help the nonprofit, which they had previously teamed up with when the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery was closing.

While they appreciated the donated food, largely an assortment of unrelated bulk ingredients, neighbor after neighbor shared a hunger to be able to buy a healthy, hot affordable meal within walking distance. Something they couldn’t use their SNAP benefits to purchase.