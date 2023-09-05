Concept phase nearly complete for Philly’s plan to cap section of I-676

Plans to build a highway cap over a section of the Vine Street Expressway are taking shape.

City officials on Tuesday unveiled three design concepts for the highly-anticipated project in Philadelphia, which would reconnect the north and south sides of Chinatown. The goal is to help right historic inequities, while making the ethnic enclave a safer and healthier place to live and work.

The concepts are fairly similar in scope. Each version of the cap, dubbed the Chinatown Stitch, would cover the expressway roughly between 10th and 13th Streets. Every design includes green space, room for public plazas, and traffic-calming measures — priorities voiced during a months-long community engagement process led by the city and the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation.

Additionally, the designs call for the removal of a sound barrier wall on the south side of the expressway, as well as a potential connection to future phases of the Rail Park.

“Some of the goals are not only to reconnect Chinatown, but also to ensure that both the residents who live here, the workers who work here, and the small businesses that operate businesses here, all can benefit from the Vine Street Expressway,” said PCDC’s executive director John Chin during a virtual news conference.

The concepts differ in terms of cost and construction time.

The more feasible design would run 2 ½ blocks. But the other two would cap three full blocks, meeting the state’s definition of a tunnel. The designation would require more capital because crews would need to install additional infrastructure related to ventilation, fire suppression, and security.

“That is going to significantly increase the costs associated with the cap,” said Megan Clarkin, the city’s project manager for the Chinatown Stitch.