Philadelphia could start construction on a highway cap over the Vine Street Expressway in 2028, city officials announced Wednesday.

The massive project, dubbed the Chinatown Stitch, would reconnect the north and south sides of the neighborhood, somewhere between Broad Street and Eighth Street. The goal is to help right historic inequities, while making the area a safer and healthier place to live and work.

Starting this week, residents can weigh in on the project by filling out an online survey. The public engagement part of the process will also include in-person engagement events leading up to a public “visioning workshop” planned for April 26.

“There’s some light at the end of the tunnel that [we] can really take this concrete highway and convert it into something that can be of great benefit to the residents and workers of Chinatown,” said John Chin, executive director of the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation during a news conference.