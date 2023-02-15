“I think issues around representation in media that give ‘Interior Chinatown’ its structure are relevant to everybody,” said Terence Washington, the Free Library’s manager of civic engagement and programs. “There are always conversations around who gets represented and how, and what that does to shape people’s understanding of themselves.”

“Interior Chinatown” won the 2020 National Book Award for fiction and has been picked up by Hulu to be made into a season of television episodes. It is now in production, being filmed both in Los Angeles’ Chinatown and an imagined, fabricated facsimile. It will likely debut sometime in late 2023 or 2024.

Yu has written for HBO’s “Westworld,” as well as for programming on FX, AMC, and Adult Swim. He became an executive producer on the “Interior Chinatown” production, a role he has never before had, because he wanted to have a direct hand shepherding his book into a TV show.

“It’s not autobiographical, but it has some personal resonance to me in a lot of ways,” he said. “I feel like the old cartoon with the roadrunner, running off the edge of the cliff and I don’t realize yet that I’m about to plunge.”

The translation from page to screen could be a heavy lift. Despite being written in the form of a screenplay, the book as written would be nearly impossible to film. The character Wu lives simultaneously in the world of TV, the world of American perceptions of Asian people, and his own perceptions of himself. The text slips without warning between these sometimes competing realities.

“It was a reaction to me working in a TV writer’s room and having to learn: Oh, you can’t just write a tone poem. We can’t film your feelings. Write something that someone could say or do, or a thing we can make,” Yu said. “I think, subconsciously and to some extent intentionally, this was a very fun, freeing thing to just imagine something that I honestly wasn’t even sure what it looks like.”

Like the 1974 Carl Douglas song “Kung Fu Fighting,” “Interior Chinatown” reads as fast as lightning, and it’s a little bit frightening.

Yu plays with television tropes, spoofing the formulas of police procedurals, courtroom dramas, and kids shows. Part of the fun of the book is watching how these familiar narrative structures are deconstructed.

“It tells a great story in an innovative format, and it’s hilarious,” said Williams. “We’re forming programs around it so I’ve read it a few times, and it gets deeper every time. It’s deceptively breezy.”

A farcical courtroom scene with nonsensical arguments worthy of the Marx Brothers becomes an opportunity to lay down in clear and concise language an explanation of the oppressive social, economic, and legal systems that Wu had internalized, teaching him to oppress himself in his own mind.

“It almost doesn’t matter what the set dressing is, whether we’re in a courtroom or a kid’s bedroom, whether we’re talking legal gibberish or we’re talking a child’s imagination. Underneath it all, what I was trying to get out is: people talking to each other,” Yu said. “Under our masks, under our costumes, when we have those moments where we’re just like, ‘Forget all of this armor. Forget what I’m trying to pretend to be like. I accidentally let something slip.’”