Since 2004, Sheryl Oring has acted as private secretary for over 5,000 people.

For her ongoing performance art project “I Wish To Say,” Oring has dressed as a 1960s office typist with a manual typewriter and taken dictation from members of the public who want to send a personalized note to the White House.

The Central Branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia now has on exhibit “Secretary to the People,” a sampling of the thousands of postcards people have dictated to five presidential administrations (if you count President Donald Trump twice).