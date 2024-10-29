From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

“44” is a musical satire that skewers political events during the administration of Barack Obama. The show has been merrily bouncing from city to city in a two-year quest to make itself Broadway-ready and veto-proof.

It lands in Philadelphia this week at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre from Tuesday, Oct. 28 to Sunday, Nov. 3.

Writer and director Eli Bauman said it’s no coincidence that in the days leading up to the presidential election, he’s brought “44” to Philly, which has been near-constantly visited by candidates. Just like its appearance in Chicago last August during the Democratic National Convention, Bauman wanted his show to be if not in the room, in the city where it happens as this presidential election cycle comes to a close.

“You’ve got to be in the arena. Where’s the action? Where’s the inflection point, or place?” he said. “What we’re doing is a civics reminder. Here’s how it can feel to vote and why it’s important to vote.”