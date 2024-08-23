The Democratic National Convention wraps up Thursday with Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. She is the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to be nominated, and supporters turned out in white to mark the moment.

Ahead of Harris’ appearance in the convention hall, rising Democratic stars were to address the crowd, along with survivors of mass shootings and others who were showcasing different issues. Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who voted to impeach Donald Trump and sat on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks, also was scheduled to speak.

The crowded lineup reflects the immense work Democrats have before them as they’ve stood up a fresh presidential campaign in just under a month since President Joe Biden bowed out of the race.

Here are some takeaways from the Democrats’ final night.

A new generation gets its moment in the spotlight

The convention didn’t just formally mark the exit of 81-year-old Biden from the campaign. It served as a showcase for the younger Democrats in the political talent pool.

Speakers included swing state up-and-comers like Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was scheduled for prime-time slot Thursday. Others featured during the week: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, both of whom made the short list when Harris was searching for a running mate.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel brought down the house with her address earlier in the week when she warned Republicans and the U.S. Supreme Court, “You can pry this wedding band from my cold, dead, gay hand!”

There were also rising blue-state celebrities like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Angela Alsobrooks, Maryland’s Democratic nominee for an open Senate seat, and 34-year-old New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, seen as representing a new generation of Democrats.

It was only a few years ago that Democrats worried they had too little talent in the pipeline, after scores of officeholders were wiped out in the off-year elections under President Barack Obama. But they’ve seen a resurgence in the Trump era.

But Palestinian supporters never got their moment

It appeared that pro-Palestinian delegates would not get an opportunity to address the convention from the stage. It was a reflection of how the party has tried to avoid one of the more divisive issues of this election season as the U.S. alliance with Israel has become a political flashpoint.

Israel’s response to the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas has spurred outrage over mass casualties and human rights violations in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have marched outside the arena each day, but their advocates were not to be found on the convention schedule.

“Uncommitted” delegate Abbas Alawieh had been in talks with DNC officials about speaking. After being rejected, he and other delegates chose to spend Wednesday night on the sidewalk outside the convention hall in protest.

“When we ran out of options as uncommitted delegates, we just sat down,” Alawieh said Thursday.

Harris and Biden have both called for a cease-fire and the release of hostages taken in the October raid. On Wednesday, the parents of one of the young men being held hostage in Gaza addressed the convention.