In an inspiring and powerful night for Democrats, party figures and even everyday folks took the stage of the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Party icons, including former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and upstart Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett spoke to persuade Americans that Vice President Kamala Harris is their choice to lead the nation.

While attendees eagerly partook in the festivities, a surprise appearance of the presidential nominee herself stunned the crowd. The Rev. Jesse Jackson, pushed in a wheelchair, was presented a video tribute for his dedication to the party replete with highlights of his own presidential run.

But the most anticipated moment of the evening was Scranton, Pennsylvania-born President Joe Biden, whose address could be described as a passing of the torch and leadership farewell to the Democratic Party. Since Biden won his race for U.S. Senate in 1972, Biden’s half-century of service was celebrated, as delegates changed “Thank you, Joe!”

For his own part, in a speech that went more than 50 minutes, Biden talked about his record but also powerfully conveyed his support for Harris in what he called the fight to “preserve American democracy.”

“She’ll be a president respected by world leaders, because she already is,” he said as the vice president watched. “She’ll be a president we can all be proud of, and she will be a historic president who puts her stamp on America’s future.”