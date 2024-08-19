Democrats open their convention transformed by Harris’ ascendance but facing lingering questions

A refreshed Democratic Party reintroduces itself to a divided nation this week, having been transformed by the money, momentum, relief and even joy that followed Vice President Kamala Harris ‘ rise to the top of its ticket.

The whiplash of the last month culminates in a convention that begins Monday in Chicago. Above all, the four-day gathering of thousands of activists and party leaders from across the nation is designed to celebrate and strengthen Harris as President Joe Biden’s replacement and boost her campaign to defeat Republican Donald Trump in November.

Just beneath the surface, real questions loom about the depth of Harris’ newfound support, the breadth of her coalition and the strength of her movement. Not even a month ago, Democrats were deeply divided over foreign policy, political strategy and Biden himself, who was holding on after his disastrous debate by suggesting he had a better chance than any Democrat — including Harris — of beating Trump.

Far from the formality that many modern party conventions have become, this week’s event will bring many Americans their first extended look at Harris and her new running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. How the Democrats present Harris and Walz will be critical, especially with Trump launching a weeklong effort to cut into their message.

Walz appeared at a breakfast for the Wisconsin delegation Monday, promising to cheers that he and Harris would hustle through the race’s remaining weeks. Meanwhile, the governors of Illinois, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin hopped from one delegate breakfast to another, resulting in roaring crowds of Democrats vying for selfies and handshakes.

A potential distraction from the positivity of the convention will be thousands of progressive protesters descending on Chicago to decry the Biden-Harris administration’s support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. A march and rally on the DNC was expected Monday afternoon.

Harris’ allies hoped the pro-Palestinian protesters will not overshadow the official program, which features a slate of current and former Democratic stars.

“Democrats are walking into that convention enthused, excited and unified,” said one of those stars, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was a finalist to be Harris’ running mate. “And it’s critically important that we prosecute the case against Donald Trump and the chaos that he would bring — and leave that convention even more unified, even more excited, even more enthused for the final 75 or so days of this campaign.”

Shapiro said he welcomed protesters during the convention — “provided the protest is peaceful, provided the protest follows the rules of the community.”